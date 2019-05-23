Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.62 Rates of Cancer Screening, BILCAP Outcry, Waterfall Plots and Response Rate, & Dr. Jeff Sharman
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1.62 Rates of Cancer Screening, BILCAP Outcry, Waterfall Plots and Response Rate, & Dr. Jeff Sharman

We begin this episode by responding to listener f…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We begin this episode by responding to listener feedback from episode 1.61's discussion of clinic appointment time and rates of cancer screening. We also tackle listeners' outcry over our take-down of BILCAP (spoiler alert: BILCAP is still a null trial) and how outcry like this highlights the need to train clinicians to think probabilistically. From there, we move on to discussing the recent paper by Myung Sun Kim in JAMA Network Open on waterfall plots and how they are a visual distortion of response rate. We end the episode with an interview with Dr. Jeff Sharman of Willamette Valley Cancer Institute in Eugene, Oregon on community oncology, enrolling patients in clinical trials, expertise of academia, and using real-world evidence. Waterfall plots: doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.3981 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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