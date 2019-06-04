This week we cover some of the highlights from this year's ASCO annual meeting. We discuss the POLO study "Maintenance Olaparib for Germline BRCA-Mutated Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer" and the TITAN study "Apalutamide for Metastatic, Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer", both recently published in NEJM. We end with a presentation titled "Expedited Program Use and Patient Experience in Trials", which was given in a shortened version at ASCO. POLO: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903387 TITAN: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903307 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.63 POLO, TITAN, & from ASCO: FDA Approval, Surrogate Endpoints, and Patient Experience
This week we cover some of the highlights from th…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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