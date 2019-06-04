Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.63 POLO, TITAN, & from ASCO: FDA Approval, Surrogate Endpoints, and Patient Experience
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1.63 POLO, TITAN, & from ASCO: FDA Approval, Surrogate Endpoints, and Patient Experience

This week we cover some of the highlights from th…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we cover some of the highlights from this year's ASCO annual meeting. We discuss the POLO study "Maintenance Olaparib for Germline BRCA-Mutated Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer" and the TITAN study "Apalutamide for Metastatic, Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer", both recently published in NEJM. We end with a presentation titled "Expedited Program Use and Patient Experience in Trials", which was given in a shortened version at ASCO. POLO: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903387 TITAN: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903307 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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