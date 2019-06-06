Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.64 Effectiveness of Cancer Screening with Dr. Joaquín Chapa and POLO with Dr. Emerson Chen
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1.64 Effectiveness of Cancer Screening with Dr. Joaquín Chapa and POLO with Dr. Emerson Chen

This week we discuss the recent paper "Interpreti…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss the recent paper "Interpreting the Effectiveness of Cancer Screening From National Population Statistics: Is It Sound Practice?" with its author, Dr. Joaquín Chapa of OHSU. We then revisit the POLO trial with Dr. Emerson Chen of OHSU, who disagrees with last episode's analysis. Effectiveness of Screening: doi.org/10.1016/j.mayocp.2019.02.016 POLO: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903387 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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