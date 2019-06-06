This week we discuss the recent paper "Interpreting the Effectiveness of Cancer Screening From National Population Statistics: Is It Sound Practice?" with its author, Dr. Joaquín Chapa of OHSU. We then revisit the POLO trial with Dr. Emerson Chen of OHSU, who disagrees with last episode's analysis. Effectiveness of Screening: doi.org/10.1016/j.mayocp.2019.02.016 POLO: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903387 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.64 Effectiveness of Cancer Screening with Dr. Joaquín Chapa and POLO with Dr. Emerson Chen
This week we discuss the recent paper "Interpreti…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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