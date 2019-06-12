In this BONUS episode we give advice on how to use Twitter effectively: how to focus your content, how to build your Twitter following, and how to conceptualize of the platform as an information network. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.65 BONUS! Focusing and Building Your Presence on Twitter
In this BONUS episode we give advice on how to us…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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