Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.65 BONUS! Focusing and Building Your Presence on Twitter
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1.65 BONUS! Focusing and Building Your Presence on Twitter

In this BONUS episode we give advice on how to us…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this BONUS episode we give advice on how to use Twitter effectively: how to focus your content, how to build your Twitter following, and how to conceptualize of the platform as an information network. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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