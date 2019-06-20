This week we open with a critical take on our current system of disseminating scientific research, specifically focusing on the prevalence of -- and dependence on -- medical writers. In the second half of the episode, we interview Dr. Allen Pannell of the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee on using a Frequentist approach vs a Bayesian approach in the context of a single clinical trial. Frequentist vs Bayesian: doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2018-024256 Dr. Pannell's breast cancer support group: https://www.breastconnect.org/ Dr. Pannell's research project: http://tinyurl.com/peerErPrHer2 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.66 Employing Medical Writers & Frequentist vs Bayesian Methods with Dr. Allen Pannell
This week we open with a critical take on our cur…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes