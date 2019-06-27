Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.67 MONALEESA-7 and the Cost of Cancer Drugs with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina
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1.67 MONALEESA-7 and the Cost of Cancer Drugs with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina

This week we begin the episode by discussing MONA…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we begin the episode by discussing MONALEESA-7 and why ribociclib has been shown to increase overall survival while palbociclib has not. We finish the episode with an in-depth interview with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina of Vanderbilt University on her work in pharmacoeconomics, specifically we discuss her work on the market value of cancer drugs. MONALEESA-7: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903765 Free drug samples are a marketing tool: doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2007.114249 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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