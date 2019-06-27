This week we begin the episode by discussing MONALEESA-7 and why ribociclib has been shown to increase overall survival while palbociclib has not. We finish the episode with an in-depth interview with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina of Vanderbilt University on her work in pharmacoeconomics, specifically we discuss her work on the market value of cancer drugs. MONALEESA-7: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903765 Free drug samples are a marketing tool: doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2007.114249 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.67 MONALEESA-7 and the Cost of Cancer Drugs with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina
This week we begin the episode by discussing MONA…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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