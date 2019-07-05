Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
1.68 Voxeletor with Dr. Olson & Humanizing Cancer, Defining Cancer, and more with Dr. David Steensma
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1.68 Voxeletor with Dr. Olson & Humanizing Cancer, Defining Cancer, and more with Dr. David Steensma

We begin this week's episode by breaking down the…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We begin this week's episode by breaking down the recent phase III trial on voxeletor in sickle cell disease with Dr. Sven Olson of OHSU. Next, we feature guest Dr. David Steensma of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in a far-reaching interview on being well-read, running a small lab, humanizing cancer, learning from our past use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, understanding the headache of contract research organizations, defining cancer, and more! Voxeletor in Sickle Cell: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903212 Don't Mention It: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2008.17.7238 The Raven: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2017.76.3458 Erythropoietin Use in Cancer: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2005.05.036 Contract Research Organizations: doi.org/10.1002/cncr.29994 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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