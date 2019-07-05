We begin this week's episode by breaking down the recent phase III trial on voxeletor in sickle cell disease with Dr. Sven Olson of OHSU. Next, we feature guest Dr. David Steensma of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in a far-reaching interview on being well-read, running a small lab, humanizing cancer, learning from our past use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, understanding the headache of contract research organizations, defining cancer, and more! Voxeletor in Sickle Cell: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903212 Don't Mention It: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2008.17.7238 The Raven: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2017.76.3458 Erythropoietin Use in Cancer: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2005.05.036 Contract Research Organizations: doi.org/10.1002/cncr.29994 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
1.68 Voxeletor with Dr. Olson & Humanizing Cancer, Defining Cancer, and more with Dr. David Steensma
We begin this week's episode by breaking down the…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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