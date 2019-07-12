Welcome to season 2! We're starting this season off with a little bit of everything: a critique of the FDA's accelerated approval of selinexor for penta-refractory multiple myeloma; an interview with Dr. John Reneau of Ohio State University on ECHELON-2 (brentuximab vedotin in t-cell lymphomas); an interview with Dr. Michael Hayes of Kaiser Permanente on parachutes in medicine plus the relationship between conflict of interest and editorial stance on tumor-treating fields for glioblastoma multiforme; and an interview with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina - a leading researcher in health care policy and the cost of cancer drugs, and an avid Twitter user - of Vanderbilt University on #MedTwitter. ECHELON-2: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)32984-2 Facing Our Mistakes: doi.org/10.1056/NEJM198401123100211 Parachutes: doi.org/10.9778/cmajo.20170088 TTF: doi.org/10.1016/j.jcpo.2019.100189 Impact of Disclosing Financial Ties: doi.org/10.1001/archinternmed.2010.39 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.01 Selinexor, ECHELON-2, Parachutes, Tumor-Treating Fields, & MedTwitter
Welcome to season 2! We're starting this season o…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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