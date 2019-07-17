Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.02 BONUS! Improving Access to Prescription Drugs through Policy Change with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina
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2.02 BONUS! Improving Access to Prescription Drugs through Policy Change with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina

This BONUS episode is a recording of a lecture th…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is a recording of a lecture that Dr. Stacie Dusetzina of Vanderbilt University gave for grand rounds at OHSU on June 19, 2019. The lecture is on the cost of prescription drugs and out-of-pocket spending. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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