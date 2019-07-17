This BONUS episode is a recording of a lecture that Dr. Stacie Dusetzina of Vanderbilt University gave for grand rounds at OHSU on June 19, 2019. The lecture is on the cost of prescription drugs and out-of-pocket spending. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.02 BONUS! Improving Access to Prescription Drugs through Policy Change with Dr. Stacie Dusetzina
This BONUS episode is a recording of a lecture th…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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