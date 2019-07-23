Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.03 Dr. Charles Moertel and the Modern Oncologist & Cancer Screening 101 with Dr. Adam Obley
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2.03 Dr. Charles Moertel and the Modern Oncologist & Cancer Screening 101 with Dr. Adam Obley

This week we launch a new segment on Plenary Sess…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we launch a new segment on Plenary Session: Question of the Week! We invite Dr. Sven Olson on to ask a sample hematology/oncology boards question and we invite Audrey Tran on to ask a question from a medical student. Before that, we talk about the legacy of Dr. Charles Moertel and how modern oncologists, in contrast, will be remembered. We end the episode with an interview with Dr. Adam Obley of OHSU -- his fourth appearance on the podcast! -- on cancer screening. Dr. Moertel's obituary: https://www.nytimes.com/1994/06/29/obituaries/charles-moertel-66-studied-treatment-and-cost-of-cancer.html Faith Lost, a Doctor Turns Bitter: https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1993-09-12-mn-34516-story.html Not So Silver Lining: doi.org/10.1001/archinternmed.2011.73 Mammography Screening: Truth, Lies and Controversy: https://www.crcpress.com/Mammography-Screening-Truth-Lies-and-Controversy/Gotzsche/p/book/9781846195853 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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