Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.04 Reup! Tumor-Treating Fields for Glioblastoma with Dr. Michael Hayes
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2.04 Reup! Tumor-Treating Fields for Glioblastoma with Dr. Michael Hayes

In this REUP episode, we replay a section of our …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this REUP episode, we replay a section of our interview with Dr. Michael Hayes of Kaiser Permanente. This audio was first aired on episode 2.01. The interview is on the relationship between conflict of interest and editorial stance on tumor-treating fields for glioblastoma multiforme. TTF: doi.org/10.1016/j.jcpo.2019.100189 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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