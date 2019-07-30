In this REUP episode, we replay a section of our interview with Dr. Michael Hayes of Kaiser Permanente. This audio was first aired on episode 2.01. The interview is on the relationship between conflict of interest and editorial stance on tumor-treating fields for glioblastoma multiforme. TTF: doi.org/10.1016/j.jcpo.2019.100189 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.04 Reup! Tumor-Treating Fields for Glioblastoma with Dr. Michael Hayes
In this REUP episode, we replay a section of our …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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