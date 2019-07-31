Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.05 Reup! Cancer Screening 101 with Dr. Adam Obley
0:00
-1:12:45

2.05 Reup! Cancer Screening 101 with Dr. Adam Obley

In this REUP episode, we replay a section of our …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this REUP episode, we replay a section of our interview with Dr. Adam Obley of OHSU: a primer on cancer screening. This audio was first aired on episode 2.03. Not So Silver Lining: doi.org/10.1001/archinternmed.2011.73 Mammography Screening: Truth, Lies and Controversy: www.crcpress.com/Mammography-Screening-Truth-Lies-and-Controversy/Gotzsche/p/book/9781846195853 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.