In this REUP episode, we replay a section of our interview with Dr. Adam Obley of OHSU: a primer on cancer screening. This audio was first aired on episode 2.03. Not So Silver Lining: doi.org/10.1001/archinternmed.2011.73 Mammography Screening: Truth, Lies and Controversy: www.crcpress.com/Mammography-Screening-Truth-Lies-and-Controversy/Gotzsche/p/book/9781846195853 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.05 Reup! Cancer Screening 101 with Dr. Adam Obley
In this REUP episode, we replay a section of our …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes