Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.06 Heart Failure, Choosing a Specialty, & the Bayesian Approach with Dr. Frank Harrell
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2.06 Heart Failure, Choosing a Specialty, & the Bayesian Approach with Dr. Frank Harrell

We're back with more questions of the week! Our f…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We're back with more questions of the week! Our first question, from Ian Straehley, is inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK; our second question, from Audrey Tran, is on deciding on a medical specialty. We end the episode with an interview with Dr. Frank Harrell of Vanderbilt University on the Bayesian approach to statistical thinking. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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