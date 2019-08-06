We're back with more questions of the week! Our first question, from Ian Straehley, is inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK; our second question, from Audrey Tran, is on deciding on a medical specialty. We end the episode with an interview with Dr. Frank Harrell of Vanderbilt University on the Bayesian approach to statistical thinking. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.06 Heart Failure, Choosing a Specialty, & the Bayesian Approach with Dr. Frank Harrell
We're back with more questions of the week! Our f…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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