We start this week's episode with a Question of the Week from medical student Audrey Tran on translational research and medical student training. Afterwards, we have an in-depth interview with Dr. Adam Cifu of the University of Chicago on his recent publication: "Physical Examination Pet Peeves". Pet Peeves: doi.org/10.4300/JGME-D-18-01063.1 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.07 Translational Research & Physical Examination Pet Peeves with Dr. Adam Cifu
We start this week's episode with a Question of t…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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