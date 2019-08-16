Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.07 Translational Research & Physical Examination Pet Peeves with Dr. Adam Cifu
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2.07 Translational Research & Physical Examination Pet Peeves with Dr. Adam Cifu

We start this week's episode with a Question of t…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We start this week's episode with a Question of the Week from medical student Audrey Tran on translational research and medical student training. Afterwards, we have an in-depth interview with Dr. Adam Cifu of the University of Chicago on his recent publication: "Physical Examination Pet Peeves". Pet Peeves: doi.org/10.4300/JGME-D-18-01063.1 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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