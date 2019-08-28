Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.09 Questions of the Week & Informed Consent in Clinical Trials with Dr. Lynn Jansen
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2.09 Questions of the Week & Informed Consent in Clinical Trials with Dr. Lynn Jansen

We start this week with two Questions of the Week…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We start this week with two Questions of the Week: the first is from Ian Straehley on the USMLE Step 2 CK, and the second is from Dr. Sven Olson on hematology/oncology. We end with an interview with Dr. Lynn Jansen of OHSU on the therapeutic misconception, optimism bias, and a deep discussion of the ethics of consenting patients for enrollment in early-phase clinical research trials. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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