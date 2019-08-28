We start this week with two Questions of the Week: the first is from Ian Straehley on the USMLE Step 2 CK, and the second is from Dr. Sven Olson on hematology/oncology. We end with an interview with Dr. Lynn Jansen of OHSU on the therapeutic misconception, optimism bias, and a deep discussion of the ethics of consenting patients for enrollment in early-phase clinical research trials. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.09 Questions of the Week & Informed Consent in Clinical Trials with Dr. Lynn Jansen
We start this week with two Questions of the Week…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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