We have three questions for you this week: one from Ian Straehley, inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK; one from Dr. Derrick Tao, inspired by the MKSAP; and one from Dr. Sven Olson on hematology and oncology. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.10 Questions of the Week: the USMLE Step 2 CK, the MKSAP, & Hematology/Oncology
We have three questions for you this week: one fr…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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