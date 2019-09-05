Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.10 Questions of the Week: the USMLE Step 2 CK, the MKSAP, & Hematology/Oncology
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2.10 Questions of the Week: the USMLE Step 2 CK, the MKSAP, & Hematology/Oncology

We have three questions for you this week: one fr…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have three questions for you this week: one from Ian Straehley, inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK; one from Dr. Derrick Tao, inspired by the MKSAP; and one from Dr. Sven Olson on hematology and oncology. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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