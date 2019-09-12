Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.11 Questions of the Week, When RCTs are Necessary, & AYA Oncology with Dr. Adam Duvall
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2.11 Questions of the Week, When RCTs are Necessary, & AYA Oncology with Dr. Adam Duvall

After a hiatus from our segment on reviewing rece…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

After a hiatus from our segment on reviewing recent trials, we return to discuss the need for randomized controlled trials (RCTs). In the wake of the 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer, we focus on whether a phase III trial of selpercatinib (LOXO-292) in RET rearranged lung cancer is feasible, practical, and ethical. We also have two questions of the week in this episode -- one from Dr. Derrick Tao, inspired by the MKSAP; and one from Dr. Sven Olson on hematology and oncology -- as well as an interview with Dr. Adam Duvall of OHSU on his career in the field of adolescent and young adult (AYA) oncology. Back us on Patreon! patreon.com/plenarysession

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