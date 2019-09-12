After a hiatus from our segment on reviewing recent trials, we return to discuss the need for randomized controlled trials (RCTs). In the wake of the 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer, we focus on whether a phase III trial of selpercatinib (LOXO-292) in RET rearranged lung cancer is feasible, practical, and ethical. We also have two questions of the week in this episode -- one from Dr. Derrick Tao, inspired by the MKSAP; and one from Dr. Sven Olson on hematology and oncology -- as well as an interview with Dr. Adam Duvall of OHSU on his career in the field of adolescent and young adult (AYA) oncology. Back us on Patreon! patreon.com/plenarysession
2.11 Questions of the Week, When RCTs are Necessary, & AYA Oncology with Dr. Adam Duvall
After a hiatus from our segment on reviewing rece…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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