Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.12 Questions of the Week, Ethics of RCTs, & Transmission and Medical Overuse with Dr. Dan Morgan
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2.12 Questions of the Week, Ethics of RCTs, & Transmission and Medical Overuse with Dr. Dan Morgan

We begin this week's episode by revisiting last w…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We begin this week's episode by revisiting last week's topic on the ethics of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to address some of the controversy stirred up by our episode. We transition from there to an interview with Dr. Dan Morgan of the University of Maryland School of Medicine on hospital transmission and medical overuse. We have two questions of the week, as well -- one from Ian Straehley, inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK; and one from Audrey Tran, inspired by the life of a medical student. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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