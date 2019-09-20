On this week's BONUS episode, we sit down with Dr. Huseyin Naci, Assistant Professor of Health Policy at the London School of Economics, to discuss his new paper that came out Wednesday (producer's edit: not "yesterday" as said in the podcast - apologies for the delay!) in the British Medical Journal. The paper's titled "Design characteristics, risk of bias, and reporting of randomised controlled trials supporting approvals of cancer drugs by European Medicines Agency, 2014-16: cross sectional analysis." RCTS Supporting Approvals: doi.org/10.1136/bmj.l5221 Back us on Patreon! patreon.com/plenarysession
2.13 BONUS! RCTs Supporting Approvals of Cancer Drugs by EMA with Dr. Huseyin Naci
On this week's BONUS episode, we sit down with Dr…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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