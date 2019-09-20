Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.13 BONUS! RCTs Supporting Approvals of Cancer Drugs by EMA with Dr. Huseyin Naci
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2.13 BONUS! RCTs Supporting Approvals of Cancer Drugs by EMA with Dr. Huseyin Naci

On this week's BONUS episode, we sit down with Dr…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On this week's BONUS episode, we sit down with Dr. Huseyin Naci, Assistant Professor of Health Policy at the London School of Economics, to discuss his new paper that came out Wednesday (producer's edit: not "yesterday" as said in the podcast - apologies for the delay!) in the British Medical Journal. The paper's titled "Design characteristics, risk of bias, and reporting of randomised controlled trials supporting approvals of cancer drugs by European Medicines Agency, 2014-16: cross sectional analysis." RCTS Supporting Approvals: doi.org/10.1136/bmj.l5221 Back us on Patreon! patreon.com/plenarysession

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