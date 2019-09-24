Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.14 Questions of the Week & Qualifications of a Fellowship Applicant with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar
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2.14 Questions of the Week & Qualifications of a Fellowship Applicant with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar

This week we sit down with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar, dir…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we sit down with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar, director of the Oregon Health & Science University Hematology & Oncology Fellowship Program. In this far-ranging interview, we discuss what he is looking for when reviewing applications to the fellowship program. We also have two questions of the week: one from Dr. Derrick Tao, inspired by the MKSAP; and one from Dr. Sven Olson on hematology and oncology. Tweetorials: http://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMp1906790 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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