This week we sit down with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar, director of the Oregon Health & Science University Hematology & Oncology Fellowship Program. In this far-ranging interview, we discuss what he is looking for when reviewing applications to the fellowship program. We also have two questions of the week: one from Dr. Derrick Tao, inspired by the MKSAP; and one from Dr. Sven Olson on hematology and oncology. Tweetorials: http://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMp1906790 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.14 Questions of the Week & Qualifications of a Fellowship Applicant with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar
This week we sit down with Dr. Jeremy Cetnar, dir…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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