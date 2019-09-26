This BONUS episode is an interview with Dr. Michael Raphael of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Ontario on his new paper out today in JAMA Oncology: "The value of progression-free survival as a treatment endpoint among patients with advanced cancer: a systematic review and qualitative assessment of the literature". Value of PFS: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2751879 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.15 Bonus! The Value of Progression-Free Survival as a Treatment Endpoint with Dr. Michael Raphael
This BONUS episode is an interview with Dr. Micha…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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