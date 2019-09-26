Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.15 Bonus! The Value of Progression-Free Survival as a Treatment Endpoint with Dr. Michael Raphael
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2.15 Bonus! The Value of Progression-Free Survival as a Treatment Endpoint with Dr. Michael Raphael

This BONUS episode is an interview with Dr. Micha…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is an interview with Dr. Michael Raphael of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Ontario on his new paper out today in JAMA Oncology: "The value of progression-free survival as a treatment endpoint among patients with advanced cancer: a systematic review and qualitative assessment of the literature". Value of PFS: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2751879 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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