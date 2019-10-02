This week we break down the limitations of the recent FLAURA trial and then we're back in the Plenary Session Mobile Command Unit! We have a special guest host, Dr. Christopher Booth of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He and Dr. Bishal Gyawali, also of Queen's University, conduct a reverse interview with our usual host, Dr. Vinay Prasad of Oregon Health & Science University, on his career, the formation of Plenary Session, and what truly matters in the career of an academic physician. FLAURA: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1713137 Price of an Anticancer Drug: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2017.3601 Simply Measurable or Clinically Meaningful? doi.org/10.1200/jco.2011.38.7571 The Emperor Has No Clothes: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2008.19.5594 Making Room in Oncology: www.medscape.com/viewarticle/917628 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.16 FLAURA & What Truly Matters in the Career of an Academic Physician with Dr. Vinay Prasad
This week we break down the limitations of the re…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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