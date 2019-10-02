Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.16 FLAURA & What Truly Matters in the Career of an Academic Physician with Dr. Vinay Prasad
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2.16 FLAURA & What Truly Matters in the Career of an Academic Physician with Dr. Vinay Prasad

This week we break down the limitations of the re…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we break down the limitations of the recent FLAURA trial and then we're back in the Plenary Session Mobile Command Unit! We have a special guest host, Dr. Christopher Booth of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He and Dr. Bishal Gyawali, also of Queen's University, conduct a reverse interview with our usual host, Dr. Vinay Prasad of Oregon Health & Science University, on his career, the formation of Plenary Session, and what truly matters in the career of an academic physician. FLAURA: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1713137 Price of an Anticancer Drug: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2017.3601 Simply Measurable or Clinically Meaningful? doi.org/10.1200/jco.2011.38.7571 The Emperor Has No Clothes: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2008.19.5594 Making Room in Oncology: www.medscape.com/viewarticle/917628 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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