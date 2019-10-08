We start this week's episode with a quick breakdown of why the recent BEACON trial is "the worst trial" host VP has ever read. After that, we have two questions of the week: one from medical student Audrey Tran, and one inspired by the Hem/Onc boards from Dr. Sven Olson. We end with an interview with Dr. Jonathan Yeh of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine on his recent paper: "Has There Been a Shift in Use of Subacute Rehabilitation Instead of Hospice Referral Since Immunotherapy Has Become Available?". BEACON: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1908075 Subacute Rehabilitation: doi.org/10.1200/JOP.19.00044 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.17 Questions of the Week, BEACON, & Use of Subacuate Rehab with Dr. Jonathan Yeh
We start this week's episode with a quick breakdo…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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