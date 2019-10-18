Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.18 Questions of the Week, Talking About Toxicity, ASCO Guidelines Authors' COI with Dr. Eitan Amir
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2.18 Questions of the Week, Talking About Toxicity, ASCO Guidelines Authors' COI with Dr. Eitan Amir

This week we begin with a critique of the recent …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we begin with a critique of the recent perspective article in the New England Journal of Medicine, titled "Talking about Toxicity — 'What We’ve Got Here Is a Failure to Communicate'". After that we interview Dr. Eitan Amir on his paper on undisclosed conflicts of interest among authors of ASCO guidelines. Interspersed between segments of the interview, we invite guest Dr. Sven Olson on to offer a correction to a recent Hem/Onc boards question of the week on Lynch Syndrome (original question posed in episode 2.11) and we invite Ian Straehley on for a question of the week inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK. Talking about toxicity: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMp1908310  COI among authors of ASCO guidelines: doi.org/10.1002/cncr.32408 Transparency in medicine: doi.org/10.1002/cncr.32407 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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