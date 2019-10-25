Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.19 Remembering Dr. Bernard Fisher & Self-Diagnosis with Dr. Mark Lewis
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2.19 Remembering Dr. Bernard Fisher & Self-Diagnosis with Dr. Mark Lewis

This week we give a short monologue on the late D…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we give a short monologue on the late Dr. Bernard Fisher's legacy in the field of oncology, and then dive into a far-ranging interview with Dr. Mark Lewis of Intermountain Healthcare on his career, his family, and diagnosing himself with MEN1 syndrome. Dr. Fisher's obituary in the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/19/science/dr-bernard-fisher-dead.html Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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