We begin this week's episode with a thoughtful discussion of the internet's "courageous skeptics". Then, after lamenting the way in which the recent study "Randomized Trial of Lenalidomide Versus Observation in Smoldering Multiple Myeloma" was conducted, we end with an interview with Dr. Andy Saultz on his ongoing campaign for Oregon state representative. We break up the interview with a couple Hem/Onc boards questions of the week from Dr. Emerson Chen. Lenalidomide in Smoldering Multiple Myeloma: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.19.01740 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.20 "Courageous Skeptics", Lenalidomide, QOTW, and a Political Conversation with Dr. Andy Saultz
We begin this week's episode with a thoughtful di…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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