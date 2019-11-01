Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.20 "Courageous Skeptics", Lenalidomide, QOTW, and a Political Conversation with Dr. Andy Saultz
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2.20 "Courageous Skeptics", Lenalidomide, QOTW, and a Political Conversation with Dr. Andy Saultz

We begin this week's episode with a thoughtful di…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We begin this week's episode with a thoughtful discussion of the internet's "courageous skeptics". Then, after lamenting the way in which the recent study "Randomized Trial of Lenalidomide Versus Observation in Smoldering Multiple Myeloma" was conducted, we end with an interview with Dr. Andy Saultz on his ongoing campaign for Oregon state representative. We break up the interview with a couple Hem/Onc boards questions of the week from Dr. Emerson Chen. Lenalidomide in Smoldering Multiple Myeloma: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.19.01740 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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