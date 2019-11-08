We begin this week's episode by addressing a listener's feedback to our discussion of smoldering multiple myeloma. We then expand on our critique of 'going after the soft targets' (criticizing studies that fall apart with little resistance) by elucidating how to identify and go after hard targets and why it's so important that you do. Finally, we launch into an interview with Dr. H Gilbert Welch that explores his tremendous body of work on the preventable harm that comes from too generous a hand with novel diagnostic advances. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.21 Aiming for the Hard Targets & Harm From Screening and Overdiagnosis with Dr. H Gilbert Welch
We begin this week's episode by addressing a list…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes