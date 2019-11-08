Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.21 Aiming for the Hard Targets & Harm From Screening and Overdiagnosis with Dr. H Gilbert Welch
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2.21 Aiming for the Hard Targets & Harm From Screening and Overdiagnosis with Dr. H Gilbert Welch

We begin this week's episode by addressing a list…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We begin this week's episode by addressing a listener's feedback to our discussion of smoldering multiple myeloma. We then expand on our critique of 'going after the soft targets' (criticizing studies that fall apart with little resistance) by elucidating how to identify and go after hard targets and why it's so important that you do. Finally, we launch into an interview with Dr. H Gilbert Welch that explores his tremendous body of work on the preventable harm that comes from too generous a hand with novel diagnostic advances. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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