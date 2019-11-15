This week we have a question of the week from Ian Straehley, inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK, as well as an interview with Dr. Robert Hirschtick of Northwestern University on what it means to be a doctor, how you should think as a physician, and his many popular pieces published in journals like JAMA. "Copy-and-Paste": doi.org/10.1001/jama.295.20.2335 "Extremities": doi.org/10.1001/jama.300.10.1125 "The Quick Physical Exam": doi.org/10.1001/jama.2016.8182 Robiewon on YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Ki7Zbo2VCGQAYinsJhU3w "You Did Not Teach Me What You Thought You Did": doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.15849 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.22 Question of the Week & EMR, Talking to Patients, and Being a Doctor with Dr. Robert Hirschtick
This week we have a question of the week from Ian…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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