Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.23 Question of the Week & Ethics and Inefficiencies of Clinical Trials with Dr. Jonathan Kimmelman
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2.23 Question of the Week & Ethics and Inefficiencies of Clinical Trials with Dr. Jonathan Kimmelman

First up this week is Question of the Week inspir…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

First up this week is Question of the Week inspired by the Hematology/Oncology boards, with Dr. Sven Olson. No monologue on current trials this week because our host is still in Australia, so we conclude the episode with an interview with Dr. Jonathan Kimmelman of McGill University on his extensive work in research ethics, studying the most important issue in cancer medicine today: the risk-benefit of clinical trials and how best to spare patients from the burdens of creating a new drug. Review of Sunitinib: doi.org/10.1093/jnci/djv292 Benefit, Burden, and Impact: doi.org/10.1177/1740774519873883 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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