First up this week is Question of the Week inspired by the Hematology/Oncology boards, with Dr. Sven Olson. No monologue on current trials this week because our host is still in Australia, so we conclude the episode with an interview with Dr. Jonathan Kimmelman of McGill University on his extensive work in research ethics, studying the most important issue in cancer medicine today: the risk-benefit of clinical trials and how best to spare patients from the burdens of creating a new drug. Review of Sunitinib: doi.org/10.1093/jnci/djv292 Benefit, Burden, and Impact: doi.org/10.1177/1740774519873883 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.23 Question of the Week & Ethics and Inefficiencies of Clinical Trials with Dr. Jonathan Kimmelman
First up this week is Question of the Week inspir…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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