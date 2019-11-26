Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.24 Questions of the Week: the USMLE Step 2 CK, Hematology/Oncology, & One From a Med Student
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2.24 Questions of the Week: the USMLE Step 2 CK, Hematology/Oncology, & One From a Med Student

This week our host is still in Australia, but we …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week our host is still in Australia, but we have some questions of the week saved for you! The first is inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK, presented by Ian Straehley; the second is inspired by the hematology/oncology boards, presented by Dr. Sven Olson; and the third is from Audrey Tran, inspired by her experiences as a med student. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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