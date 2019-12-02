Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.25 Questions of the Week: Hematology/Oncology, the USMLE Step 2 CK, & One From a Med Student
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2.25 Questions of the Week: Hematology/Oncology, the USMLE Step 2 CK, & One From a Med Student

Our host is still out of town, but don't worry --…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Our host is still out of town, but don't worry -- we have some questions of the week to tide you over. The first is inspired by the hematology/oncology boards, presented by Dr. Sven Olson; the second is inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK, presented by Ian Straehley; and the third is from Audrey Tran, inspired by her experiences as a med student. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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