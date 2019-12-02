Our host is still out of town, but don't worry -- we have some questions of the week to tide you over. The first is inspired by the hematology/oncology boards, presented by Dr. Sven Olson; the second is inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK, presented by Ian Straehley; and the third is from Audrey Tran, inspired by her experiences as a med student. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.25 Questions of the Week: Hematology/Oncology, the USMLE Step 2 CK, & One From a Med Student
Our host is still out of town, but don't worry --…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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