Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.26 Questions of the Week: Hematology/Oncology, USMLE Step 2 CK, & a bonus Hematology/Oncology
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2.26 Questions of the Week: Hematology/Oncology, USMLE Step 2 CK, & a bonus Hematology/Oncology

This is the last week of pre-recorded episodes --…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This is the last week of pre-recorded episodes -- we'll be back next week with a fresh, hard-hitting monologue. In the meantime, we have three questions of the week for you. Two are inspired by the hematology/oncology boards and are presented by Dr. Sven Olson. Between the two, we have one from Ian Straehely that's inspired by the USMLE Step 2 CK. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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