This BONUS episode is an interview with Dr. Arjun Gupta, a second-year hem/onc fellow at Johns Hopkins University, on his new paper out TODAY in JAMA Oncology titled ''Use of Bone-modifying Agents among Medicare Beneficiaries with Multiple Myeloma''. Use of bone-modifying agents: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.5426 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.27 BONUS! Use of Bone-Modifying Agents Among Medicare Beneficiaries with MM with Dr. Arjun Gupta
This BONUS episode is an interview with Dr. Arjun…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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