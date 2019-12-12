Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.27 BONUS! Use of Bone-Modifying Agents Among Medicare Beneficiaries with MM with Dr. Arjun Gupta
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2.27 BONUS! Use of Bone-Modifying Agents Among Medicare Beneficiaries with MM with Dr. Arjun Gupta

This BONUS episode is an interview with Dr. Arjun…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS episode is an interview with Dr. Arjun Gupta, a second-year hem/onc fellow at Johns Hopkins University, on his new paper out TODAY in JAMA Oncology titled ''Use of Bone-modifying Agents among Medicare Beneficiaries with Multiple Myeloma''. Use of bone-modifying agents: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.5426 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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