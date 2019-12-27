This week we wonder incredulously how this abstract from ASH titled "Time from diagnosis to treatment does not affect outcome in intensively treated patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia" was selected as one of the top abstracts from the conference. In the second half of the episode we interview Dr. Sherrie Aspinall of the Veterans Administration on how to use real-world data. Her new paper is titled "Use of targeted therapies for advanced renal cell carcinoma in the Veterans Health Administration". Time from diagnosis to treatment in AML: https://ashpublications.org/blood/article-lookup/doi/10.1182/blood-2019-123717 Targeted therapies for advanced RCC: doi.org/10.1002/cam4.2531 Vinay's new book, Malignant: www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-…cer/dp/1421437635 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.29 Time from Diagnosis to Treatment in AML and Real-World Data with Dr. Sherrie Aspinall
This week we wonder incredulously how this abstra…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes