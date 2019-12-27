Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.29 Time from Diagnosis to Treatment in AML and Real-World Data with Dr. Sherrie Aspinall
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2.29 Time from Diagnosis to Treatment in AML and Real-World Data with Dr. Sherrie Aspinall

This week we wonder incredulously how this abstra…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we wonder incredulously how this abstract from ASH titled "Time from diagnosis to treatment does not affect outcome in intensively treated patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia" was selected as one of the top abstracts from the conference. In the second half of the episode we interview Dr. Sherrie Aspinall of the Veterans Administration on how to use real-world data. Her new paper is titled "Use of targeted therapies for advanced renal cell carcinoma in the Veterans Health Administration". Time from diagnosis to treatment in AML: https://ashpublications.org/blood/article-lookup/doi/10.1182/blood-2019-123717 Targeted therapies for advanced RCC: doi.org/10.1002/cam4.2531 Vinay's new book, Malignant: www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-…cer/dp/1421437635 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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