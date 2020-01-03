Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.30 Questions from a Medical Student & Epidemiology with Dr. Ellie Murray
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2.30 Questions from a Medical Student & Epidemiology with Dr. Ellie Murray

This week we return to our discussion of going af…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we return to our discussion of going after soft targets vs hard targets, but this time with a focus on how it applies to building a burgeoning career in medicine, in our segment Questions from a Medical Student with Audrey Tran. We end this week's episode with a far-reaching interview with Dr. Ellie Murray (most people know her as Epi Ellie on Twitter and as the co-host of the podcast Casual Inference) on all things epidemiology. Check out Dr. Murray's excellent podcast here: https://casualinfer.libsyn.com/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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