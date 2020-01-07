Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.31 Listener Questions, Responsibility of Reviewers, & Duration of Response with Dr. Bishal Gyawali
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2.31 Listener Questions, Responsibility of Reviewers, & Duration of Response with Dr. Bishal Gyawali

This week we answer a few questions: the first is…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we answer a few questions: the first is from Patreon backer, Harry Hong, on Kaplan-Meier curves. The second is from a student at Mount Sinai Medical School who reached out with some ethical questions they had after the ASH annual meeting on the obligations and responsibilities of peer reviewers. Finally, we end the episode with an interview with Dr. Bishal Gyawali of Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada on his new paper out today in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network titled "Response Rates and Durations of Response for Biomarker-Based Cancer Drugs in Nonrandomized Versus Randomized Trials". Durations of Response: doi.org/10.6004/jnccn.2019.7345 Vinay's new book, Malignant: www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-…cer/dp/1421437635 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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