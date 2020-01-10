Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.32 BONUS! Clinical Trials Part 1: Thinking Better About Cancer Medicine
0:00
-53:10

2.32 BONUS! Clinical Trials Part 1: Thinking Better About Cancer Medicine

This BONUS lecture was a talk given to the Hemato…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS lecture was a talk given to the Hematology/Oncology fellows here at Oregon Health & Science University. It's part one of a three-part series on clinical trials, titled "Thinking Better About Cancer Medicine". Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.