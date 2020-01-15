This week we're treating you to a recording of the Grand Rounds lecture on overdiagnosis and cancer screening that Dr. H Gilbert Welch gave at Oregon Health & Science University on October 30, 2019. Before the lecture, we take a moment to reiterate with renewed vigor our distaste for the POLO trial (first discussed in episode 1.64). POLO: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903387 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.33 Olaparib and POLO & the Classical Fallacies of Cancer Screening with Dr. H Gilbert Welch
This week we're treating you to a recording of th…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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