Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.33 Olaparib and POLO & the Classical Fallacies of Cancer Screening with Dr. H Gilbert Welch
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2.33 Olaparib and POLO & the Classical Fallacies of Cancer Screening with Dr. H Gilbert Welch

This week we're treating you to a recording of th…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we're treating you to a recording of the Grand Rounds lecture on overdiagnosis and cancer screening that Dr. H Gilbert Welch gave at Oregon Health & Science University on October 30, 2019. Before the lecture, we take a moment to reiterate with renewed vigor our distaste for the POLO trial (first discussed in episode 1.64). POLO: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1903387 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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