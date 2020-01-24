We have a variety of topics for you this week! We tackle red light therapy, polatuzumab olatuzumab vedotin in relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma; we have a hematology/oncology question of the week from Dr. Emerson Chen of OHSU; and we sit down with Dr. Ali Khaki of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to discuss his recent paper critiquing TAILORx. Pola for DLBCL: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.19.00172 Financial COI on Twitter: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2016.8467 Ignoring Valuable Data: doi.org/10.6004/jnccn.2019.7363 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.34 Red Light, Pola for DLBCL, Hem/Onc Question of the Week, & TAILORx with Dr. Ali Khaki
We have a variety of topics for you this week! We…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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