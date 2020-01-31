This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given to medical students titled "How to Keep Up with the New Information in Medicine." It's a primer on the steps healthcare professionals need to take in order to keep abreast of the latest medical findings. Vinay's new book, Malignant: www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-…cer/dp/1421437635 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.35 BONUS! How to Keep Up with the New Information in Medicine
This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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