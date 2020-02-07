This week we discuss the concept of "thought leaders" and we examine the conclusions about volume CT screening for lung cancer from the NELSON trial. We end with an interview with Dr. Sam Rubinstein, a hematology/oncology fellow at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, on his new paper published in JAMA Network Open titled "Indication of Measures of Uncertainty for Statistical Significance in Abstracts of Published Oncology Trials: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis". NELSON: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1911793 Measures of Uncertainty: doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17530 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.36 Thought Leaders, NELSON, & Reliance on P Values in Cancer Trials with Dr. Sam Rubinstein
This week we discuss the concept of "thought lead…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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