Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.36 Thought Leaders, NELSON, & Reliance on P Values in Cancer Trials with Dr. Sam Rubinstein
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2.36 Thought Leaders, NELSON, & Reliance on P Values in Cancer Trials with Dr. Sam Rubinstein

This week we discuss the concept of "thought lead…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss the concept of "thought leaders" and we examine the conclusions about volume CT screening for lung cancer from the NELSON trial. We end with an interview with Dr. Sam Rubinstein, a hematology/oncology fellow at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, on his new paper published in JAMA Network Open titled "Indication of Measures of Uncertainty for Statistical Significance in Abstracts of Published Oncology Trials: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis". NELSON: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1911793 Measures of Uncertainty: doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17530 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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