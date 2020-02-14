We have a full slate for you this week! We discuss careerism in medicine, presenting abstracts at conferences, #MedTwitter, and Dr. Califf's opinions on the K-Index. We conclude the episode with our first-ever Classical Hematology Chat, featuring our host Dr. Vinay Prasad, Dr. Sven Olson, and Dr. Joseph Shatzel. The chat is on sickle cell disease. "A Perspective on the K-Index": doi.org/10.1016/j.jaccas.2020.01.003 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.37 Careerism, Presenting Abstracts, Twitter and the K-Index, & Classical Hematology Chat
We have a full slate for you this week! We discus…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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