Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.37 Careerism, Presenting Abstracts, Twitter and the K-Index, & Classical Hematology Chat
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2.37 Careerism, Presenting Abstracts, Twitter and the K-Index, & Classical Hematology Chat

We have a full slate for you this week! We discus…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have a full slate for you this week! We discuss careerism in medicine, presenting abstracts at conferences, #MedTwitter, and Dr. Califf's opinions on the K-Index. We conclude the episode with our first-ever Classical Hematology Chat, featuring our host Dr. Vinay Prasad, Dr. Sven Olson, and Dr. Joseph Shatzel. The chat is on sickle cell disease. "A Perspective on the K-Index": doi.org/10.1016/j.jaccas.2020.01.003 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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