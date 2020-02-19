We start this episode by diving deep into KEYNOTE-048, the randomized, open-label, phase 3 study of pembrolizumab alone or with chemotherapy v.s. cetuximab with chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (HNSCC). We transition from there to a continued discussion on careerism in academia and how the motivation behind publishing papers should always stem from the drive to disseminate information, not from the drive to advance your own career. We end the episode with an interview with Dr. Bishal Gyawali of Queen's University in Kingston, Canada on his recent paper out in Nature Cancer on global oncology. Specifically, Dr. Gyawali addresses the need for conducting cancer clinical trials in low- and middle-income countries. KEYNOTE-048: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(19)32591-7 Opportunities for Cancer Clinical Trials in LMIC: doi.org/10.1038/s43018-020-0030-x Vinay's new book, Malignant: www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-…cer/dp/1421437635 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.38 KEYNOTE-048, Academic Currency, & Trials in Low/Mid-Income Countries with Dr. Bishal Gyawali
We start this episode by diving deep into KEYNOTE…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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