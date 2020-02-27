Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.39 Effectiveness of Newer-Generation Antidepressants with Dr. Michael Hengartner
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2.39 Effectiveness of Newer-Generation Antidepressants with Dr. Michael Hengartner

Our guest this week is Dr. Michael Hengartner of …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Our guest this week is Dr. Michael Hengartner of the Zurich University of Applied Sciences. We interview him on his work studying the long-term consequences and effectiveness of newer-generation antidepressants - specifically focusing on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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