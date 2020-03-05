This week we revisit BEACON! The authors of the BEACON study have responded to the Letter to the Editor our host Dr. Vinay Prasad submitted to the New England Journal of Medicine, and we share our thoughts on what they said. We then turn to the FDA's recent approval of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for HER2-positive breast cancer, based on the phase III NALA trial. Finally, we interview Dr. David Carr, a Molecular Pathology Fellow at UC San Diego, on his work in general and, specifically, next-generation sequencing. BEACON Letters to the Editor: www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1908075#article_letters NALA: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/resources-information-approved-drugs/fda-approves-neratinib-metastatic-her2-positive-breast-cancer Vinay's new book, Malignant: www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-…cer/dp/1421437635 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.40 BEACON part 2, NALA, & Molecular Pathology and Next-Generation Sequencing with Dr. David Carr
This week we revisit BEACON! The authors of the B…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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