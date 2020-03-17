This week we discuss two recent papers -- one we praise, one we condemn -- and then we turn to a question of the week with medical student Audrey Tran on self-improvement and "refining conviction". The first paper is titled "Patient Experience Captured by Quality-of-Life Measurement in Oncology Clinical Trials" and the second is titled "Overall survival in patients with pancreatic cancer receiving matched therapies following molecular profiling: a retrospective analysis of the Know Your Tumor registry trial". Quality of Life Measurement: doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.0363 KnowYourTumor: doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(20)30074-7 Vinay's new book, Malignant: www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-…cer/dp/1421437635 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.42 Quality-of-Life Measurement in Oncology, KnowYourTumor, & Question of the Week
This week we discuss two recent papers -- one we …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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