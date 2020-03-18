This bonus episode is an interview from March 16, 2020 with Dr. John Townes, the Interim Head for the Division of Infectious Disease and the Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control here at Oregon Health & Science University. We talk about the novel coronavirus and how healthcare professionals are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on Oregon. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.43 BONUS! Novel Coronavirus and the COVID-19 Response in Oregon with Dr. John Townes
This bonus episode is an interview from March 16,…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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