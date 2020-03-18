Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.43 BONUS! Novel Coronavirus and the COVID-19 Response in Oregon with Dr. John Townes
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2.43 BONUS! Novel Coronavirus and the COVID-19 Response in Oregon with Dr. John Townes

This bonus episode is an interview from March 16,…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This bonus episode is an interview from March 16, 2020 with Dr. John Townes, the Interim Head for the Division of Infectious Disease and the Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control here at Oregon Health & Science University. We talk about the novel coronavirus and how healthcare professionals are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on Oregon. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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