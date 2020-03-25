This week we discuss management of COVID-19 in the intensive care unit with Dr. Benjamin Singer, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Northwestern University. We discuss medications, PPE, ventilators, and more! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.44 ICU Management of COVID-19 with Dr. Benjamin Singer
This week we discuss management of COVID-19 in th…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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