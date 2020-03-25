Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.44 ICU Management of COVID-19 with Dr. Benjamin Singer
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2.44 ICU Management of COVID-19 with Dr. Benjamin Singer

This week we discuss management of COVID-19 in th…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss management of COVID-19 in the intensive care unit with Dr. Benjamin Singer, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Northwestern University. We discuss medications, PPE, ventilators, and more! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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