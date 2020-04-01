Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.45 Viral Spread of SARS-CoV-2, Rationing Resources, "Evidence Fiasco", & Classical Hematology Chat
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2.45 Viral Spread of SARS-CoV-2, Rationing Resources, "Evidence Fiasco", & Classical Hematology Chat

This week we discuss several recent articles on t…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss several recent articles on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and COVID-19, specifically Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee's article on the history and science of humanity's history with viruses, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel's essay on how to fairly allocate dwindling medical resources during this global pandemic, and Dr. John Ioannidis's article on the "evidence fiasco" that has been our response to COVID-19. We end the episode with a Classical Hematology Chat with Drs. Sven Olson and Joseph Shatzel. Dr. Mukherjee's article: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/04/06/how-does-the-coronavirus-behave-inside-a-patient Allocation of Medical Resources: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMsb2005114 Dr. Ioannidis's article: https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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