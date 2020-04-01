This week we discuss several recent articles on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and COVID-19, specifically Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee's article on the history and science of humanity's history with viruses, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel's essay on how to fairly allocate dwindling medical resources during this global pandemic, and Dr. John Ioannidis's article on the "evidence fiasco" that has been our response to COVID-19. We end the episode with a Classical Hematology Chat with Drs. Sven Olson and Joseph Shatzel. Dr. Mukherjee's article: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/04/06/how-does-the-coronavirus-behave-inside-a-patient Allocation of Medical Resources: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMsb2005114 Dr. Ioannidis's article: https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.45 Viral Spread of SARS-CoV-2, Rationing Resources, "Evidence Fiasco", & Classical Hematology Chat
This week we discuss several recent articles on t…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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