Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.46 Psychology Unearthed by COVID-19 Precautions & Polygenic Risk Score with Dr. Venk Murthy
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2.46 Psychology Unearthed by COVID-19 Precautions & Polygenic Risk Score with Dr. Venk Murthy

This week we have a far-reaching monologue on COV…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we have a far-reaching monologue on COVID-19 and how people are reacting to the public health recommendations concerning COVID-19 (such as cancelling conferences and school, maintaining 6+ feet of distance, wearing cloth masks). We end with an insightful interview with Dr. Venk Murthy on polygenic risk score and, at the end, a bit about how the world of science is failing to combat hype. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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