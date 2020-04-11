This week we have a far-reaching monologue on COVID-19 and how people are reacting to the public health recommendations concerning COVID-19 (such as cancelling conferences and school, maintaining 6+ feet of distance, wearing cloth masks). We end with an insightful interview with Dr. Venk Murthy on polygenic risk score and, at the end, a bit about how the world of science is failing to combat hype. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.46 Psychology Unearthed by COVID-19 Precautions & Polygenic Risk Score with Dr. Venk Murthy
This week we have a far-reaching monologue on COV…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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